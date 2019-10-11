Rapids Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Rapids has a market capitalization of $911,965.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.01014250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087919 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 21,671,910,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,850,323,022 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

