Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

RTLR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 5,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rattler Midstream news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $10,936,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $26,224,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $43,505,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

