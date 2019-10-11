RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 103,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

