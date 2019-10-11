RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $95.80. 8,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,608. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

