RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $174.80. 999,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,442. The company has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

