RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.50. 216,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

