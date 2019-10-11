RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,883 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,217. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.45.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.10. 1,000,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,523. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $268.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.