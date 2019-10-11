RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 1.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 34,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

