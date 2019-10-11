Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Residential Investment (NRZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ):

10/8/2019 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

10/4/2019 – New Residential Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

10/2/2019 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2019 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

9/18/2019 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

9/6/2019 – New Residential Investment is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

8/29/2019 – New Residential Investment was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

8/21/2019 – New Residential Investment was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – New Residential Investment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

NRZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 3,642,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 46.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 94,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 495.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

