Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,750 ($88.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,021.76 ($91.75).

Shares of LON RB traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,095 ($79.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,287.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,286.64. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.60. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,862 ($89.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

