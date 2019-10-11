RED Achieves Market Capitalization of $648,016.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, RED has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $648,016.00 and $845.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00672882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013284 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000722 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

