Red Pulse Phoenix One Day Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance and Coinrail. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $6.29 million and $2.32 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

