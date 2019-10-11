Redde (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.21

Redde PLC (LON:REDD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.21 and traded as low as $103.00. Redde shares last traded at $109.40, with a volume of 387,620 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $335.09 million and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.93.

Get Redde alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Redde’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.48%. Redde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

Redde Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.