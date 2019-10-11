Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Set at $23.00 by Susquehanna Bancshares

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been given a $23.00 price objective by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 1,730,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,306. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $88,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,418.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,524. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Redfin by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 364,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

