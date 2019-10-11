Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.94.

NYSE:RF opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

