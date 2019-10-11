Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. It steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the United States and Canadian reinsurance markets, expansion of its international footprint and diversified earnings stream are key positives. Significant value embedded in the in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings while product-line expansion diversifies risk. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. Adjusted operating income is expected to grow in the range of 5-8% and operating ROE is expected to rise between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to unfavorable foreign exchange movement, increasing expenses and low interest rate are concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.54. 3,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average of $152.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,197.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

