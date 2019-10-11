Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on Remark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Analysts expect that Remark will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

