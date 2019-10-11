ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.08

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.08 and traded as low as $167.00. ReNeuron Group shares last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 50,250 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.07.

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX (45.20) (($0.59)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (49.80) (($0.65)) by GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -78.4799994 EPS for the current year.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

