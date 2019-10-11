Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Santander raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Repsol currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

