RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Down 2.9%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 39,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 34,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

