Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/10/2019 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

10/10/2019 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2019 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 12,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,493. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $32,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,463.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,679.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,961 shares of company stock valued at $435,718 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 257,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 217,172 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

