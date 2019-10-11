Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA):

9/26/2019 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

9/26/2019 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2019 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2019 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/12/2019 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,776. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

