Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 30th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

RVP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 32,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,380. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Retractable Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

