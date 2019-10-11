Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

