Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) Financial Survey

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and MedEquities Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 21.02% 2.63% 1.69% MedEquities Realty Trust 3.24% 1.01% 0.56%

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MedEquities Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedEquities Realty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and MedEquities Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 MedEquities Realty Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given MedEquities Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MedEquities Realty Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and MedEquities Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $212.49 million 23.47 $46.21 million $1.12 40.58 MedEquities Realty Trust $57.26 million 0.00 $5.66 million N/A N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats MedEquities Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios. MedEquities' strategy is to become an integral capital partner with high-quality and growth-oriented facility-based providers of healthcare services on a nationwide basis, primarily through net-leased real estate investment.

