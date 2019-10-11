RK Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. J & J Snack Foods comprises approximately 7.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 33.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

In other news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $464,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,410,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $191.13. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,178. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.36.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.