Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Roan Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE ROAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. Roan Resources has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Roan Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roan Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Roan Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Roan Resources by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

