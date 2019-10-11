Robert W. Baird Reiterates $46.00 Price Target for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.26.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,225. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,663,057. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 247.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 89.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $79,086,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 835.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $93,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.