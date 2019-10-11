Rockland Trust Co. Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,522. The company has a market capitalization of $357.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $120.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

