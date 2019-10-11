Rockland Trust Co. Has $21.34 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

