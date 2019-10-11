Roth Capital Analysts Give Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) a $1.50 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 380,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,204. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,083,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 84,576 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 409,304 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 177.3% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 861,915 shares in the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

