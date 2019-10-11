Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 675 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.13% of Ambarella worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,812. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $218,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,305 shares in the company, valued at $521,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,474,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,959 over the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.