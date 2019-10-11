Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Shares Up 3.7%

Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76, 33,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 50,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Roxgold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

