Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) a $12.00 Price Target

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) received a $12.00 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

ARQL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ:ARQL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 2.24. ArQule has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ArQule by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

