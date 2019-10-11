Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 580 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 647.27 ($8.46).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 598 ($7.81) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The company has a market cap of $121.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 605.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 640.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

