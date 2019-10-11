ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of ROYMY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 11,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,707. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

