Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUSHA. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 4,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,764. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $58,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

