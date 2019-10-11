Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$24.00.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of TSE:RUS traded up C$0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.49. 114,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$18.47 and a 1-year high of C$28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$936.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director James Francis Dinning acquired 2,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,851.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$508,510. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges acquired 4,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,477 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,423.68.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

