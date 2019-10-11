RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $593.54

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $593.54 and traded as low as $611.00. RWS shares last traded at $611.00, with a volume of 232,536 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 590.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 593.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

