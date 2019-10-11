SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the August 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 377,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,671 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,162,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SD remained flat at $$4.53 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $167.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.67. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $75.39 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

