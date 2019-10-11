Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.19. Sanofi shares last traded at $81.80, with a volume of 1,365,323 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.80 ($103.26).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €80.41.

About Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

