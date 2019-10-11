SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SAP by 241.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 44.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $115.16. 58,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

