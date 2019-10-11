Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $204.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.94.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 663,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,881. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,231,523.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.49 per share, with a total value of $437,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,183,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,546,812.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 359,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,039 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,722,000 after acquiring an additional 159,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.