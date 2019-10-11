Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.25. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 901,263 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.44.

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

