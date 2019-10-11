Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $72.36.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

