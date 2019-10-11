Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Entegris worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Entegris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,812 shares of company stock worth $3,242,453 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

