SCRIV NETWORK Reaches Market Cap of $11,916.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $11,916.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

