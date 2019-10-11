Seaport Global Securities Analysts Give Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) a $92.00 Price Target

Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $116.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.43.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 203,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

