Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SERV stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 84.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 506.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

