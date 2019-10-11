Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SHB has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.65)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 867.50 ($11.34) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 860.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 840.56. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 935.50 ($12.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

